BREAKING: Drama As NNPP Expels Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the National leader of the party has been expelled by the new National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, September 5, in Lagos State.

Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State, allegedly refused to appear before the NNPP’s Disciplinary Committee, which resulted in his expulsion from the party, according to Abdulrasaq.

Remember that Kwankwaso was already suspended by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) for gross anti-party behaviour and poor party management at the National Convention held on August 29 in Lagos.

READ ALSO:

Following the suspension, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) set up a Disciplinary Committee and directed it to invite Kwankwaso to defend the allegations against him.

The NEC had issued a warning that Kwankwaso would be removed from the party in accordance with the terms of the party’s constitution as revised in 2022 if he failed to appear before the Disciplinary Committee.

Consequently, Abdulrasaq stated that the NEC met in an emergency session last week Friday and expelled Kwankwaso with immediate effect because of his refusal to honour the committee’s invitations.

He said: “The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, Sept 1. and resolved as follows:

“Following the refusal of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee, which sat on Thursday, Aug. 31, after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

“That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”

It was reported that the crisis within the NNPP started when the NWC of the party loyal to Kwankwaso, announced the suspension of the NNPP founder, Boniface Aniebonam, and the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major.