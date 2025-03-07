Share

The former Presidential spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 general election, Doyin Okupe, has passed away.

New Telegraph gathered that the death of Doyin Okupe, a prominent politician and a supporter of good governance, was confirmed on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Okupe had a distinguished career in politics, serving as the Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign.

He was also a Senior Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

His tenure as Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign was cut short due to a court conviction for money laundering, forcing him to step down.

Following the 2023 general election, Okupe resigned from the Labour Party and later became a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

As a medical doctor and politician, Okupe co-founded the Royal Cross Medical Centre and held various roles in different political parties, including the National Republican Convention (NRC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Accord Party.

Okupe’s contributions to Nigerian politics and his commitment to public service will be remembered.

His legacy continues to inspire future generations of politicians and leaders.

