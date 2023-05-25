BREAKING: Doguwa Exonerated In Culpable Homicide Case

The final reports coming out from the Police and the Kano State Ministry of Justice, Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) have cleared the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa of murder charges.

The reports said, there is no substantive evidence found from the Police case files to charge Hon. Doguwa for culpable homicide.

Kano State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa A. Lawan made this known on Thursday while briefing journalists on the findings and legal recommendations of the government on the criminal charges filed against the lawmaker.

The Attorney-General said available evidence contained in the police case diary indicated no sufficient evidence to link Doguwa with the said offences despite contradictory comments of witnesses against the suspect.

” Based on the foregoing facts and observations, we are of the opinion that we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire, and culpable homicide against the Doguwa.

“This is because we cannot find sufficient evidence to link with the said offences considering the fact that we are faced with so much inculpatory and exculpatory evidence for and against him. And the statements of those that implicated him were full of contradictions”.

Barr. Lawan added that apart from the contradictory comments there was no medical evidence to prove that the death of the deceased persons was caused by the act or omission of Doguwa.

