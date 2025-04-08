BREAKING: Diamond Bank Founder, Pascal Dozie Dies At 85

Share

The founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and a former Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, has passed on at the age of 85.

New Telegraph gathered that the visionary banker died of an undisclosed ailment, according to a family source.

Dozie, a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and business leader was a man of many parts, best known for founding Diamond Bank and serving as Chairman of Pan-Atlantic University.

He was born on April 9, 1939, in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. Dozie’s educational background includes a degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and a master’s in Administrative Science from City University in London.

Dozie also founded the African Development Consulting Group, which worked with notable clients like Nestlé and Pfizer.

Dozie received the prestigious National Award of the Order of the Niger (OON) for his contributions to Nigeria’s banking industry.

Dozie is survived by his wife Chinyere Dozie and five children, among other relatives.

