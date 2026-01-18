The Nigerian music community has been thrown into mourning following the reports of the death of young Afrofuji singer Afeez Adesina, popularly known as Destiny Boy.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the young artist passed away on Sunday, January 18, at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, at the age of 22.

News of his death first emerged on social media, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians.

The incident was reportedly confirmed by singer Bolisco, a close associate of controversial artist, Portable.

According to him, Destiny Boy had been battling health challenges before his death.

Bolisco claimed that the singer’s condition worsened shortly before he passed, adding that he allegedly vomited blood during his final moments.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Destiny Boy’s family nor his management has released an official statement.

However, videos circulating online appear to show the lifeless body of the singer inside a vehicle, while another clip posted on his verified Facebook page captured the arrival of his remains at his family home in Ayetoro, Ogun State.

Several industry colleagues have reacted to the heartbreaking news. Fuji and Afropop singer Small Doctor shared a sombre post on his Instagram story, expressing grief with emotional imagery and music.

Destiny Boy rose to fame at a remarkably young age with his unique Afrofuji style, which fused traditional Fuji elements with modern Nigerian sounds.

He began his journey in music at T2 Boys Studios in Agege, Lagos, where he also worked as a backup dancer for Fuji legend Pasuma.

His breakthrough came in 2019 after releasing a Fuji-inspired rendition of Davido’s hit song “If”, which went viral and earned him national recognition.

Building on that success, Destiny Boy released several covers of popular songs by artistes including Tekno, 2Baba, 9ice, and Small Doctor.

He later went on to release original tracks such as Lamba, One Transaction, Gbese, Billion Dollar, Mio Gbonkankan, and Lowkey, establishing himself as a promising voice in the Afrofuji genre.

Destiny Boy’s sudden death has cut short a career many believed was only just beginning, leaving fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a rising star.