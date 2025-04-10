Share

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on Thursday announced the reduction of its ex-depot (gantry) loading cost of petrol to ₦865 per litre.

New Telegraph reports that the $20 billion Dangote refinery informed its marketers and customers of the slash from ₦880 to ₦865 per liter in a statement issued on Thursday, April 10.

The statement, however, added that filling stations such as MRS Oil & Gas, Ardova Plc, Heyden, and others with special agreements with the Dangote Refinery are expected to reduce their pump price to around ₦910 to reflect the fresh reduction in the ex-depot price of the premium commodity.

The price reduction by the private refinery followed a meeting between representatives of the Dangote Refinery and the Minister of Finance and Cordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, on Tuesday.

At the end of the meeting, the government said that the naira-for-crude was still in effect and that the initiative was not a temporary measure but a “key policy directive designed to support sustainable local refining”.

The government also said the initiative is still in effect and will continue immediately, overruling the decision of the NNPCL under its former boss Mele Kyari, which tenured the initiative.

