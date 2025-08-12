BREAKING: Dangote Reduces Ex-Depot Price By N30

Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Tuesday announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of fuel commonly referred to as petrol, by N30.00, from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from 12th August 2025.

This was contained in a statement by Group Chief Branding and Communications, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr Anthony Chiejina.

He added that as part of the company’s unwavering commitment to national development, Dangote Petroleum Refinery assures the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.

He added that i line with the company’s dedication to operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions, Dangote Petroleum Refinery will commence the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025.

Recall that a few days ago, petrol stations, which are outlets of Dangote Refinery products and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, increased the pump prices of fuel. While some stations sold at N885 per litre, others sold as much as N900.

The situation had been so excruciating that the prices of fuel in the hinterlands of some states skyrocketed.

It became worse than that pump prices of fuel in some remote places in Lagos that previously sold between N865 and N885 increased prices between N930 and N955.

There were also reports that in some areas in the South-East, fuel was sold at between N945 and N955, while in some parts of the north, the price ranged between N955 and N980.

Specifically in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), as well as other marketers, increased their fuel pump prices to between N920 to N971 at some retail outlets in Abuja.

The price adjustments appeared surprising to many fuel users as the crude prices at the international level fell a few weeks ago.

But the National Publicity Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Chinedu Ukadike, assured Nigerians that fuel pump prices will come down.