BREAKING: Dangote Hikes Fuel Gantry Price By N101 Per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has hiked its gantry or ex-depot price for fuel/petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) by N101, from N774 to N875 per litre.

Group Chief Branding and Communications, Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina, confirmed the price increase on Monday, March 2.

According to the statement, the current global price rise of crude is as a result of the conflict in the Middle East involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

A document sent to New Telegraph stated that Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, which rose by 13% y to initially trade at $82.37 a barrel, their highest since January 2025, before retreating to trade above $79 per barrel