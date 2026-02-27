New Telegraph

February 27, 2026
BREAKING: Court Upholds PDP National Convention In Ibadan

The president Judge of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Justice Ladiram Akintola, has affirmed the validity of the 2025 National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held in the state in November 2025.

Justice Akintola of Court 5 on Friday, February 27, delivered the ruling after first determining an application for joinder brought before the court.

While delivering the judgment, the court granted all 13 reliefs sought by the claimant, Folahan Malomo Adelabi, who was represented by his counsel, Musbau Adetunmbi.

The judgment effectively confirms the legitimacy of the National Working Committee (NWC)-led by Dr Taminu Turaki, which emerged from the convention.

The court also dismissed an application filed by Nwachukwu and other parties seeking a stay of proceedings in the matter, clearing the way for the substantive issues to be resolved.

Details later…

