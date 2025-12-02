A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore from further making inciting comments that are inimical to the peace and security of the country.
Justice Mohammed Umar, who gave this order in a ruling on Tuesday, December 2, threatened to revoke the bail granted Sowore’ should he ever make such statements.
Furthermore, Justice Umar said that since there was evidence that Sowore was a presidential candidate in the country before and having also earlier been granted bail by the court, with his international passport still being held by the court, he was entitled to be granted bail on self recognition.
The ruling was on a bail application argued by his lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, shortly after Sowore was arraigned on a five-count charge, in which he is accused of defaming President Bola Tinubu by referring to him as a criminal in his posts on X and Facebook.
When the charged, being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS), was read to him, Sowore pleaded not guilty.