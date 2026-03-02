BREAKING Court Stops APC Congress In Ondo

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has stopped the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fixed for Tuesday.

The presiding judge, Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke, in an ex parte order, restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC from going ahead with the planned congress.

The APC, in a press statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye, has fixed March 3 for the state congress of the party in line with the directive of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Kalejaye had said in his statement that “In line with the constitution and guidelines for the conduct of nationwide congresses, and as approved by the National Working Committee of our party, the Ondo State chapter cordially invites statutory delegates, critical stakeholders, and party leaders to the State Congress of Ondo State APC”

But ruling on an ex parte application moved by Adedayo Adedeji SAN, on behalf of the aggrieved members of the party led by Lawrence Adebayo, and 7,427 other members of the APC, the presiding judge halted the planned congress of the party.

In her ruling on the motion ex parte accompanied with an affidavit of extreme urgency, Justice Adegoke granted “An order of interim injunction restraining the INEC and APC acting through its officers, agents, assigns, successors-in-title, representatives, and all persons claiming through or under it from acknowledging, accepting, recognizing, giving effect to, or in any manner whatsoever validating the purported Ward and Local Government Congresses purportedly conducted by the 2nd Respondent on the 18th and 21st of February 2026 in Ondo State, and the proposed State Congress of the 2nd Respondent scheduled for the 3rd of March, 2026 or any other date it may hold, pending the hearing and final determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

Also, the court granted “An order of interim injunction restraining the APC, its officers, agents, servants, privies, assigns, successors-in-title, representatives, and all persons claiming through or under it from conducting, holding, proceeding with, or concluding any State Congress in Ondo State on the 3rd of March 2026 or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Besides, the court granted an order of interim injunction directing “The Respondents to maintain the status quo ante bellum before the conduct of the purported Ward and Local Government Congresses conducted on the 18th and 21st of February 2026 and the proposed State Congress scheduled for the 3rd of March 2026 and not to do any act or take any further steps to prejudice the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”