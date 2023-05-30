BREAKING: Court Sentences Ramon Adedoyin, Two Staff To Death By Hanging

The Osun State High Court has sentenced the founder of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adedoyin to death by hanging over the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University.

Justice Adepele Ojo while delivering his judgement on the case also sentenced two staff of the hotel, Adeniyi Aderogba and Kazeem Oyetunde to death by hanging.

The Court discharged and acquitted three of the staff while the seven defendants are to hear their sentencing on Wednesday following pleas by both the prosecution and defendant counsels.

Recall that Adedoyin was charged along with six of his workers, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola as first to seventh defendants and were docked on 18-count which include murder, conspiracy, oath of secrecy among others.

Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adepele Ojo in her judgement on Tuesday discharged three defendants – Magdalene Chiefuna, Lawrence Oluwole and Adedeji Adesola who were discharged from the counts of conspiracy to murder and murder.

However, they were found culpable of other counts in the charge.

Adedoyin was found culpable and hereby convicted of counts 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 15 and 16.

The Court held the second autopsy report signed by two pathologists from Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital was thwarted as the court holds that “it’s a report by persons with vested interest”.

Justice Ojo established that the late Timothy Adegoke was lodged in the Hilton hotel and paid into the account of the 7th defendant.

“I found the first defendant (Ramon Adedoyin) culpable of the conspiracy and murder.”

The court held that evidence presented before the court placed Oyetunde Kazeem “squarely among those who perpetrated the acts” and he was found guilty of the counts.

The seventh defendant (Adedeji Adesola) was “carefully choreographed into the act. The circumstance around her were not strong to find her culpable of the count 1, 2, and 3”.

The 1st, 3rd and 5th defendants are culpable of the offence of conspiracy to improperly, indecently dumping of the deceased body and are guilty as charged.