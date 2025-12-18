BREAKING: Court Retains Ngige’s EFCC Bail

…demands top civil servant surety

On Thursday, the Federal High Court sitting in Gwarinpa, Abuja, granted the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to continue to enjoy the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Maryam Hassan, the trial judge stated this while delivering a ruling in the bail application filed on behalf of the former minister by his lead counsel, Patrick Ikwueto (SAN).

Justice Hassan in the ruling directed Ngige to produce a surety who must be a director in the employment of the Federal Government and own a landed property.

Justice Hassan ruled that the surety is to deposit the title documents of the landed property, as well as his travel documents, with the court pending the time Ngige completes the retrieval of his own international passport.

The EFCC had previously granted Ngige bail on self-recognition and directed him to submit his travel documents to the commission, in addition to providing one surety.

More details later….