A High Court sitting in Ogbomoso on Wednesday removed Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the Sound of Ogbomoso.

The court agreed with the Claimants that his nomination, appointment, and approval as the Soun of Ogbomoso was illegal, unlawful, and void.

Prince Ghandi is also ordered to stop parading himself as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Justice O Oladotun ordered the Kingmakers to start afresh another process of appointing a new Soun.

Details later…