BREAKING: Court Remands Emefiele In Kuje Prison

The embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, pending the determination of his bail request.

Emefiele’s remand followed the directives of the High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, November 17.

New Telegraph recalls that the former CBN Governor is standing trial on an alleged procurement fraud.

The trial which had been stalled on three occasions was finally held on today at the High Court in Abuja.

Emefiele was arraigned before the court on a six-count charge bordering on procurement fraud worth ₦1.2 billion, to which he pleaded not guilty.

READ ALSO:

During the proceedings, Emefiele’s counsel, Mathew Burkaa SAN, moved the application for bail but the FG counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo vehemently opposed granting bail to the former CBN governor.

He applied for bail from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and his request was noted. The court has adjourned his hearing to November 22 while ordering his remand with the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Emefiele’s suspension by President Bola Tinubu led to the State Security Service (SSS), an agency of the federal government, charging him with illegal possession of firearms before the Lagos State High Court.

However, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice withdrew the charges and approached the FCT High Court Abuja with fresh charges.