The Federal High Court on Monday awarded the sum of N100 million to be paid to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Governor Godwin Emefiele by the Federal Government.

New Telegraph reports that the sum was declared by the Court over the violation of his right to personal liberty.

The court also restrained the Federal Government and its agents from re-arresting or detaining Emefiele without an order of court.

… Details later