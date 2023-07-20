BREAKING: Court Grants Nnamdi Kanu Access To Private Medical Doctor

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja on Thursday granted the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu application to have access to a medical doctor of his choice outside the facilities of the Department of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph reports that at the same time, all his records are made available to him.

The court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako held that Kanu is entitled to the medical doctor of his choice, however, added such expenses should be borne by the applicant (Kanu).

Justice Nyako held that Kanu while under the investigative custody of the DSS is entitled to medical examination which should be at his cost.

Kanu, in the suit he filed through his team of lawyers led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has applied for an order of mandamus to compel the security agency to allow him to have unhindered access to his private physicians.

The plaintiff had requested the court for an order of mandamus directing him access to the medical doctor and records.

Consequently, the court held that Kanu is entitled to his medical record and the DSS should not interfere with this right.

The court further held that medical examination of Kanu outside the facility of DSS should be supervised by Kanu’s team of medical doctors and the reports should be sealed for security purposes.

While ruling on the application justice Nyako said that the “the Application on the whole succeeds and is hereby granted”.