BREAKING: Court Grants Farotimi N30m Bail

Share

On Friday, the Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital granted bail to the human rights activist and Lagos-based Lawyer, Dele Farotimi over the alleged defamation suit against him.

Ruling on the case on December 20, the magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun said the defendants must provide two sureties with one of them a house owner in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The bail conditions include two sureties, who are responsible citizens in the society, with the defendant asked to leave his international passport with the court.

The court also held that the defendant should submit his international passport and refrain from granting media interviews both electronic or print pending the determination of the substantive suit… Farotimi would also not grant media interviews during the pendency of the case. accused Farotimi of “criminally defaming” Afe Babalola The police had, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in a book titled: ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System’.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"