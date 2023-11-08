BREAKING: Court Grants Emefiele Bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Maitama in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has granted the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele bail.

New Telegraph reports that Emefiele was granted bail on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi who presided over the case.

However, Justice Adeniyi instructed his lawyers to produce him in court on November 15 when he is scheduled to be arraigned before another judge of the High Court of the FCT in a charge earlier filed by the EFCC against him and one other person.

Emefiele: DSS Arrests CBN Deputy Governor, Kingsley Obiora New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) produced Emefiele in court on Wednesday. Emefiele, who has been in the custody of Security agencies for over 149 days, was brought to court by operatives of the EFCC. Dressed in yellow native attire and a cap, the former CBN Governor was led into the courtroom at about 12:30 pm.