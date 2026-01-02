BREAKING: Court Fixes January 7 For Malami, Son’s Bail Application

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed Wednesday, January 7 to rule on the bail application filed by the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and two others.

Other accused to be arraigned alongside Malami are Abdulaziz Malami (Malami’s son) and Hajia Bashir Asabe, an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, a firm allegedly linked to the former minister.

After taking arguments from lawyers to parties in the alleged N8.7 billion money laundering case against the three defendants, the presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite announced January 7 for the bailing application.

New Telegraph recalls that Malami and his son are currently being remanded in Kuje prison in Abuja, while Hajia Asabe is being held in the female section of the Suleja prison in the neighbouring Niger State.