BREAKING: Court Convicts Kanu On Two Counts Of Engaging In Terrorism Act

A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on charges bordering on engaging in acts of terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho, delivering judgment in the ongoing trial, found Kanu guilty on counts one and two of the seven-count charge filed against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the court, Kanu’s repeated threats of violence, incitement, killings, and the declaration of sit-at-home orders across the South-East in his broadcasts amounted to acts of terrorism under Nigerian law.

The judge has now proceeded to consider count three of the charges.

Details shortly…