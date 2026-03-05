BREAKING: Court Acquits Abba Kyari Of Asset Declaration Case

On Thursday, the Federal High Court in Abuja discharged and acquitted suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, of a 23-count charge of alleged non-declaration of assets filed against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Justice James Omotosho, while delivering the judgment, held that the anti-narcotics agency failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the allegations against Kyari and his two brothers, who were also accused of swearing false affidavits to conceal the origin of certain properties.

Justice Omotosho held that the prosecution did not tender credible documents linking Kyari to landed properties in Fountain Estate, Kasana, said to belong to Ramatu Kyari, or to properties located on Linda Choko Road in Asokoro and in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Judge noted that ownership of landed property could be established through traditional history, title documents, acts of possession, or possession by connection, none of which was presented by the prosecution.

Justice Omotosho also held that Kyari’s explanation that the Maiduguri properties belonged to his late father and were inherited by him and his siblings was not disproved by the prosecution, adding that the charge of conspiracy against his brothers was not established.

The court consequently discharged and acquitted the defendants on all counts.

