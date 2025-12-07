The Republic of Benin was on Sunday, plunged into political chaos as a group of military personnel in Benin announced they had seized power from President Patrice Talon, who is due to step down next April after 10 years in power.

The Soldiers describing themselves as the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), said on state television that they had met and decided that “Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as President of the republic”.

Sunday Telegraph reports that President Talon’s whereabouts were unknown and the French Embassy said that “Gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s official residence.

It urged French citizens to remain indoors for security in a post shared on its verified X handle.