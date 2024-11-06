BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Lagbaja Dies At 56

Share

In a solemn announcement on Wednesday morning, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces confirmed the passing of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

New Telegraph gathered that Lagbaja died on Tuesday night, November 5 in Lagos following a period of illness.

Ir would be recalled that Lt. General Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu and leaves a legacy of exceptional service and dedication to Nigeria’s security.

Lt. General Lagbaja’s military career began in 1987 with his enrollment at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

On September 19, 1992, the 56-year-old General was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps, joining as part of the 39th Regular Course.

He rose through the ranks, serving as a platoon commander in key battalions, including the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

Throughout his distinguished career, he was instrumental in numerous critical security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in the Southeast, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

An alumnus of the U.S. Army War College, Lt. General Lagbaja held a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies, underscoring his commitment to military excellence and professional growth.

His passing is a significant loss to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation.

Lt. General Lagbaja is survived by his wife, Mariya, and their two children.

President Tinubu extended his condolences to the family and the Nigerian military community, paying tribute to the late general’s life of service and dedication to Nigeria’s security.

