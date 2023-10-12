New Telegraph

October 12, 2023
BREAKING: CBN Lifts Forex Suspension For 43 Items

In a major rescinding of the previous decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday lifted the forex ban on importers 43 items barred in 2015 from accessing forex from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

With the new policy reversal, importers of banned 43 items are now allowed to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market. This was, as she renewed her commitment to deal with challenges that trail forex trading.

To this end, CBN assured Nigerians and other stakeholders of its commitment to accelerate efforts to clear the FX backlog with existing participants and pledged to sustain dialogue with stakeholders to address the issue.

To ensure price stability, the CBN promised to boost liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange market by interventions from time to time, with the assurance that as market liquidity improves, CBN interventions will gradually decrease.

Details later

