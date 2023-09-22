BREAKING: Cardoso Assumes Office As Acting CBN Governor

The newly-appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Olayemi Cardoso on Friday officially assumed office at the headquarters of the Apex Bank in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Dr Cardoso fully assumed duties alongside the Deputy Governors-Designate in acting capacities on September 22, 2023.

This, however, followed the resignation of Mr Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, Mr Edward Lametek Adamu, and Dr Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

Recall that on Friday, September 15, 2023, President Bola Tinubu appointed Cardoso and the Deputy Governors in an acting capacity, awaiting confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Cardoso and the Deputy Governors took their oaths of office during a brief ceremony conducted at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja on Friday.

The new Deputy Governors are:

(1) Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro

(2) Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo

(3) Mr. Philip Ikeazor

(4) Dr. Bala M. Bello