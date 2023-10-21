BREAKING: Borno Rehabilitation Commissioner, Idris Is Dead

The newly appointed Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement in Borno State, Ibrahim Idris is dead.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Idris passed away peacefully in his sleep at his guest house in the 777 Housing Estate, Maiduguri.

Multiple sources have put forth different theories regarding the cause of death of the young commissioner who also served as the Special Adviser on project monitoring.

Some suggest it may have been due to a heart-related ailment, while others speculate the possibility of poisoning.

His remains were taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

More details later…