September 19, 2023
BREAKING: Blackout As National Grid Collapse Again

Nigerians are set to experience another round of power outages as the national grid collapsed again causing electricity generation to drop dramatically from a midnight peak of 3,594.60 megawatts (MW) to just 42.7 MW.

As of the time of filing this report, Nigeria’s electricity supply, as reported has reached an unprecedented low.

At midday today, the sole operational power plant on the grid was the Delta Power plant, generating 41.00MW, with Afam contributing a meagre 1.7MW.

This incident comes shortly after two successive grid collapses within a span of just over 12 hours, resulting in a total blackout across the nation.

Details later…

