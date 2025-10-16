BREAKING: Bayelsa Senator, Konbowei Joins APC From PDP

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has once again strengthens it stronghold in the National Assembly as Bayelsa State Senator, Friday Konbowei defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

Konbowei, who is representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, announced his defection in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary before the close of the day’s session.

READ ALSO:

In the letter, Konbowei cited “Intractable crises bedeviling the People’s Democratic Party,”as the reason for his defection, saying he could no longer remain in a party plagued by persistent internal wranglings and leadership disputes.

His defection is seen as a major boost to the APC, which has been steadily expanding its horizon in the 10th Senate through a gale of defections from opposition ranks in recent weeks.