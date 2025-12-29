Breaking Barriers: Uyo Hosts Groundbreaking Male Feminists Meeting

Gender advocates from the South South gathered at the weekend in Uyo for a stakeholders’ town hall meeting, calling for increased efforts to promote gender equality and prevent gender based violence.

Organized by Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiative (VREI) in partnership with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) and supported by the Ford Foundation, the meeting brought together traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, civil society actors, and media practitioners.

The participants, mainly men, emphasized the need to create space for more women in leadership positions and to engage men in the fight against gender-based violence. They adopted a communiqué, committing to work together to end GBV, promote accountability, and cascade knowledge gained to their communities.