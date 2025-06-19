Breaking Barriers: Nigerian Women Making Waves In Politics, Business

Share

The Nigerian political and business climate has been described variously as murky, dangerous and challenging, but despite that, many women are not resting on their oars, as they keep breaking new grounds and creating new records. YEMI OLAKITAN writes

In a nation celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and resilient spirit, Nigerian women have long defied the odds to forge remarkable careers in politics and business.

They stand as beacons of hope and determination in a landscape that has not always been welcoming to their ambitions.

For decades, women in Nigeria have had to contend with deeply ingrained patriarchal norms that, at times, stifled their potential. The saying that a woman’s place is in the kitchen is as old typifies Nigeria’s patriarchal heritage.

Nigerian women who blaze the trail have had to contend with this age-long stereotypes that see them only as the weaker sex.

On the political scene and governance of the country, Nigeria is yet to have a female President, Vice President, or State Governor, except of course in the case of Dame Virginia Ngozi Etiaba (CON), who was thrown up as governor for a brief moment in Anambra State; between November 2006 and February 200,7 during the political situation then.

Presence in elective positions since 1999

Even in roles where women have had some presence, such as deputy governors, the numbers are paltry. In 2007, the highest representation recorded was just six women out of 36 deputy governor seats.

Similarly, the legislative branch tells a grim story. In the Senate, women held only three seats in 1999, with a marginal rise to eight seats in 2007, followed by slight declines in subsequent elections.

The House of Representatives fared no better; only 11 women secured seats out of 360 in 2019, a drop from 22 in 2011. In 2025, out of 108 elected Senators only four are women. The remaining 104 Senators are men.

Female Senators constitute approximately four per cent of the entire 10th Senate. Political watchers have lamented the gross under representation of women in parliament.

At the state level, a combined total of 40 women were elected into 36 state houses of assembly in 2019, and at the local government level, women continued to be vastly outnumbered by their male counterparts.

Even within the federal government, female ministers make up just 15.91% of the current cabinet.

Underlining factors of marginalisation

Several factors contribute to this persistent underrepresentation. Nigeria’s deeply entrenched patriarchal culture and traditional views on the role of women play a significant role. The challenges extend beyond cultural expectations.

The domestic responsibilities that often fall on women leave little time for the rigours of political life. For those balancing professional careers or entrepreneurial pursuits, the demands of a political campaign, including the exorbitant cost of nomination forms—which can reach up to N45 million—pose another formidable barrier.

With a significant portion of Nigerians living in poverty, such costs are prohibitive for many potential women candidates.

In an interview with the New Telegraph, Ms. Aisha Ibrahim, a Communication Consultant from Kogi State, said, ‘‘it’s more difficult for a woman to get to the top in Nigeria compared to men. The saying that it’s a man’s world is very true in our society.

For every position of influence that a woman is interested in, there are 100 men fighting for the same position, and the electorate are more likely to gravitate toward the men than the women, so it’s very hard.

‘‘It is not only in politics. It is the same in business, in tech, and other sectors, women are always marginalised and destined for the second position and their potentials are usually stifled. This kind of culture is not good for all of us. However, we deny it, the male privilege is there.

If we want our society to develop, it is important for both sexes, male and female to achieve their potentials in life, whether in business or politics.’’

While Mrs Shola Abimbola, an educator and Head Staff at a Mission School in Ogun State, noted that both the Christian and Islamic religion places leadership are in the hands of men.

According to her, ‘‘There are verses from the Bible that suggests that women should not speak in the Christian meetings and Biblical references say that men are the head of the women, so, many women naturally assume a support role rather than a leadership position.

‘‘Our traditional institutions also suggest a preference for the male gender. For example, how many females (Oba) King are there in Yoruba land? In the northern part of Nigeria, how many Emirs are women? Our women are programmed to be second fiddle.

It becomes a mindset issue, we become programmed to look up to our men. It’s the same in our careers. Our society has a preference for male leadership.’’

On her part, Mrs Seyi Oduala, a business woman based in Lagos, said, ‘‘as children, when we were growing up, our mothers always place the boys above the girls, with the assumption they will be heads of the family while the girls spend more time in the kitchen learning how to cook. It’s a subconscious perception and a cultural phenomenon.

‘‘It is deeply engrained so that a woman can be naturally intimidated by her male counterparts unless they give her the opportunity. Men are always given the preference. It is such a powerful subconscious conditioning that the society might not even be aware of sometimes.’’

Political structures themselves also seem to work against women. As another commentator noted, “Women candidates often do not receive adequate support from their political parties, both in the area of nomination and financing.”

This lack of backing, coupled with a political environment often associated with corruption and violence, discourages many women from entering the fray. Furthermore, voter bias remains a powerful deterrent.

Preconceived notions about the capabilities of women in leadership positions mean that female candidates are frequently judged as less capable of handling the demanding responsibilities of public office compared to their male counterparts.

Other countries

In contrast to Nigeria’s ongoing struggle, several countries have made significant strides in fostering female political participation. Rwanda, for instance, boasts a 61% representation of women in parliament—a dramatic increase from 18% in the 1990s, driven in part by constitutional quotas.

Similarly, the United Arab Emirates has pushed for gender parity in its Federal National Council, leading to a substantial global leap in women’s representation.

Advancing female parity

There is, however, hope on the horizon. Advocates for gender parity in Nigeria argue that decisive action can help level the playing field.

Key recommendations include: Reforming the cost structure for nomination forms to reflect the economic realities of the majority, rather than disenfranchising potential candidates, could lower the financial barrier to entry.

As one commentator succinctly put it, “The cost of nomination forms should be determined having due regard to the economic standing of the majority and not the minority.”

Despite these challenges, women leaders have emerged, demonstrating that with perseverance, the weight of tradition can be lifted. Political participation, once seen as the exclusive domain of men, has gradually witnessed a shift as more women seek to influence policy and governance.

Their involvement is not just about representation—it is about crafting a more inclusive future where the voices of all citizens are heard.

Pioneers like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, the mother of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, who birthed the Afrobeat music, in the pre-colonial era mobilised thousands of market women against unjust taxes—and modern-day figures such as Binta Masi Garba, a former member of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Senator of Adamawa North Senatorial District, have paved the way by breaking through barriers and setting new standards for political engagement.

A trailblazing journey in politics

The political arena in Nigeria is a complex one, often marked by fierce competition and entrenched power structures.

Yet, women have continually risen to the occasion, breaking glass ceilings and challenging conventional power dynamics. They have championed issues ranging from social justice to economic reforms, bringing fresh perspectives to the table.

Their success, though hard-won, inspires a new generation of young women to dream bigger and push harder for political reform and inclusivity. Although women still hold a fraction of seats in the national assembly, their relentless activism and strategic alliances are slowly shifting the balance.

Current controversies and cases of sexual harassment, as seen in the turbulent experiences of senators like Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, further emphasise the steep climb these women face—but also the solidarity and public outcry that is beginning to rewrite the rules of political engagement.

Oluremi Tinubu

One of such women is Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a prominent Nigerian politician. She served as a Senator for Lagos Central Senatorial District from 2011 to 2023. She also holds the record of the longest-serving female Senator in Nigeria.

Known for her Philanthropy, she established the New Era Foundation, which focuses on youth development, environmental health, and community service.

Her Youth Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Scheme has benefited over 1,172 young people, providing them with skills training and startup capital, according to reports. She has been recognised for her efforts in promoting women’s empowerment and gender equality.

She is a recipient of a National Award; Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), for her contributions to society. In 2004 she received the Ghana Noble International Award for Leadership: She was recognised for her leadership and philanthropic activities.

She is also the recipient of the Gambian Diamond Award for Immense Contribution to the Emancipation of People from Poverty: She received this award in 2005 for her work in poverty alleviation.

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani)

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) was a Senator representing Adamawa Central and the only female Senator from Northern Nigeria in the Ninth National Assembly.

She’s also a former member of the House of Representatives and contested the governorship election under the All Progressives Congress in 2023.

Uche Lilian Ekwunife

Uche Lilian Ekwunife is a former Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District. She’s recognised as one of the most active female senators in the Nigerian Senate.

Akon Etim Eyakenyi

Akon Etim Eyakenyi is the current Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and a former Senator representing Akwa Ibom South. She’s also a former Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development.

Betty Apiafi

Betty Apiafi is a Nigerian politician, economist, and retired banker. She’s a member of the House of Representatives and has chaired several key committees, including the House Committee on Health.

Entrepreneurship/business innovation

Parallel to their political strides, Nigerian women have made significant inroads in the business sector. As entrepreneurs, they are redefining the narrative of success in a market that demands resilience and innovation.

From startups to large enterprises, these women navigate a labyrinth of challenges—ranging from access to capital to navigating regulatory frameworks—only to emerge as symbols of success.

Their ventures not only contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth but also pave the way for societal change, proving that determination coupled with ingenuity can surmount even the steepest obstacles.

In the business arena, Nigerian women face an equally formidable set of challenges. Limited access to capital, mentorship gaps, and persistent societal expectations about a woman’s place often make the entrepreneurial journey daunting.

Yet, women like Odunayo Eweniyi—cofounder of PiggyVest—and Ife Durosinmi-Etti, who turned a personal challenge into the thriving enterprise Parliamo Bambini, exemplify the power of resilience and innovation in business.

These leaders not only generate employment but also inspire a new generation of female entrepreneurs to harness technology, secure funding through innovative models like crowd funding, and adopt sustainable business practices that contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Behind every statistic lies a story of courage and tenacity. Nigerian women have harnessed their unique experiences—whether in the corridors of political power or the competitive world of commerce—to create supportive networks and transformative solutions.

Through initiatives such as mentoring programmes and business incubators, these leaders are equipping others with the tools to overcome barriers.

The “We are all Natasha” movement, which emerged in response to unfair disciplinary actions in the Senate, illustrates a broader call for justice and the empowerment of female voices in governance.

Similarly, business mentorship initiatives have helped entrepreneurs like Temidayo Odusolu and Ezi Jemie of Ade Ayo to infuse cultural pride into their brands, thereby ensuring that Nigerian heritage and innovation go hand in hand.

Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu is the founder of EbonyLife Media, a leading media and entertainment company in Africa. She is also a renowned TV presenter, producer, and human resources consultant.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde is the Founder of TEFFEST (The Entertainment Fair and Festival), an entertainment and business fair that connects entrepreneurs and investors in the entertainment industry.

Nkemdilim Begho

Nkemdilim Begho is the Founder and Managing Director of Future Software Resources Limited, a leading IT consulting firm in Nigeria. She is also a renowned speaker and mentor in the tech industry.

Adesuwa Onyenokwe

Adesuwa Onyenokwe is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Woman Magazine, a leading lifestyle magazine in Nigeria. She is also a renowned TV presenter and women’s rights advocate.

Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola

Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola is the Co-Founder and CEO of Wecyclers, a social enterprise that promotes recycling and waste management in Nigeria. She is also a renowned speaker and advocate for environmental sustainability.

Folorunsho Alakija

Folorunsho Alakija is one the richest black women in the world. Her story is indeed one of courage and resilience—a journey marked by determination, innovation, and an unwavering belief in her potential despite formidable challenges.

Born in Nigeria, Folorunsho Alakija began her life in a modest environment that did not hint at the future fortune and influence she would command.

Growing up in a country often beset by economic and infrastructural challenges, Alakija’s early experiences taught her the value of hard work and perseverance.

These formative years laid the foundation for a character that would later navigate and transform the traditionally maledominated sectors of oil and fashion.

At a time when few women were even considered for leadership roles in the oil industry, Alakija ventured into this competitive field. With vision and determination, she seized opportunities that many would have deemed unattainable.

Her strategic investments and partnerships led her to establish herself as a key player in the Nigerian oil sector. Navigating an industry known for its high stakes and volatility, she demonstrated an ability to make bold decisions even when the risks were immense—a testament to her courage.

Not content to rest on her achievements in oil, Alakija expanded her interests into other industries. She became a prominent figure in fashion, using her business acumen to explore new avenues and create further wealth.

Alongside her commercial pursuits, she dedicated significant energy to philanthropic endeavors. By supporting causes related to education, health, and economic empowerment, she has given back to the community that shaped her, showing that her vision extended well beyond personal gain.

Folorunsho Alakija’s journey is a striking example of overcoming adversity. Early in her career, she faced both societal expectations and systemic challenges that could have easily derailed her ambitions.

Yet, her relentless drive to succeed and her ability to adapt to difficult circumstances allowed her to turn these obstacles into stepping stones for success.

Her entry into the oil industry wasn’t just about business acumen—it was also about challenging the status quo. In an industry long dominated by men, her success was a radical redefinition of what was possible.

By proving that determination and innovative thinking can triumph over traditional limitations, Alakija has inspired countless others, particularly women, to pursue leadership roles in industries where they were once underrepresented.

Beyond the numbers and accolades, Alakija’s story resonates on a deeper level. Her life is a powerful narrative about resilience—a reminder that with perseverance, one can rise above circumstances and redefine one’s destiny.

Her philanthropic work further cements her legacy, as she continues to empower communities and support initiatives that aim to uplift others facing similar challenges.

The narrative of Folorunsho Alakija is, without doubt, a story of immense courage and resilience. From humble beginnings to becoming one of the richest black women in the world, her journey embodies the spirit of overcoming adversity, challenging societal norms, and making a lasting impact.

Her achievements are not merely measured in financial success but in the inspirational legacy she leaves behind—a beacon of hope and empowerment for generations to come.

Ngozi Okonjo

Iweala Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s career spans decades of public service and international leadership, making her one of the most influential economists of our time.

As the first woman and the first African to serve as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), her story is one of perseverance, groundbreaking reforms, and global impact.

Okonjo-Iweala’s professional journey is marked by a 25-year tenure at the World Bank, where she rose through the ranks to become Managing Director, Operations.

In this role, she oversaw an $81 billion operational portfolio across Africa, South Asia, Europe, and Central Asia. Her leadership during critical periods—such as the global food crises of 2008–2009 and the subsequent financial crisis—was instrumental in formulating initiatives to support low-income countries.

Notably, she chaired the IDA replenishment in 2010, successfully raising $49.3 billion in grants and low-interest credit for the world’s poorest nations.

In addition to her international work, OkonjoIweala made significant contributions at home as Nigeria’s Finance Minister—holding the position twice (2003–2006 and 2011–2015)—and briefly as Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2006.

During her first term, she led negotiations that resulted in the cancellation of a substantial portion of Nigeria’s external debt, easing a heavy financial burden on the nation.

She introduced reforms to stabilize the economy, including an innovative oil-price-based fiscal rule and the creation of the “Excess Crude Account” to manage windfall revenues.

Her tenure also saw Nigeria securing its first sovereign credit ratings from major agencies, an important milestone that bolstered investor confidence. In her subsequent term, she focused on deepening transparency in government finances, implementing systems that eliminated inefficiencies and corruption, while also promoting economic empowerment programs for women and youth.

In February 2021, following a competitive selection process that included backing from the European Union and key endorsements from international leaders, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was unanimously appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Her appointment marks a historic moment for global trade, not only as a recognition of her decades of service but also as a signal of a more inclusive and dynamic future for the organization.

In her tenure, she has been instrumental in addressing modern trade challenges, from digital transformation to sustainable trade policies, while navigating complex geopolitical landscapes.

The Road Ahead

While individual success stories are numerous, it is imperative to address the systemic challenges that continue to hinder broader progress. Investment in education, access to mentorship, and the formulation of policies that encourage female participation in decision-making processes are vital steps towards creating an environment where all Nigerian women can thrive.

The government, private sector, and civil society must come together to dismantle the structural barriers that limit the full potential of half the nation’s population.

The journey of Nigerian women in politics and business is not merely a series of isolated triumphs; it is a transformative movement that redefines leadership in the modern era.

Their perseverance in the face of adversity is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. As Nigeria continues to evolve, it is crucial to celebrate and support these trailblazers who are not only shaping the country’s present but also its future.

In embracing the challenges and celebrating the victories of Nigerian women, we are reminded that true progress is achieved when everyone is given the opportunity to contribute.

Their stories are a call to action—urging us to break down the remaining barriers and to build a Nigeria where every citizen can rise to their full potential.

Regular sensitisation programs and mentorship initiatives targeted at young women and emerging leaders could build a pipeline of capable female politicians.

These programs could provide the necessary training in leadership, decision-making, and campaign management.

Efforts to educate the public about the equal capabilities of women in leadership positions may help erode long-standing biases and create a more supportive environment for female candidates.

Strengthening measures to curb election-related violence and corruption can create a safer and more equitable arena for all candidates, regardless of gender.

Nigeria’s journey toward achieving gender parity in politics is far from over, but it is a challenge that is not insurmountable. With the right mix of legislative reform, economic adjustments, and social change, Nigerian society can begin to see the leadership potential of its women fully realized.

As the country continues to grapple with these issues, the call for a more inclusive political landscape becomes ever more urgent—a call that, if heeded, could reshape the future of Nigerian governance.

