BREAKING: Auto Crash Claims 13 Lives In Ondo

At least thirteen (13) people were killed while one other was seriously injured in a fatal road accident that occurred on Saturday, December 28 along Owo-Ikare road in Owo local government area of Ondo State.

Sources privy to the development said the accident involved two buses conveying passengers that had head-on-collision leading to the death of some of the passengers and the drivers. The victims were burnt beyond recognition.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Samuel Ibitoye, who confirmed the fatal road accident along the road reputed for criminal activities and heinous crimes, said the victims had been deposited at the mortuary while the only survivor was receiving treatment in a hospital.

Ibitoye, in a statement, said, “The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ondo State Sector Command regrets to inform the public about a road traffic crash that occurred today, 28 December 2024, at Abule Panu before Ose Bridge, on Owo-Ikare highway, Ondo State.

“The fatal crash which occurred at about 10:14 AM claimed thirteen (13) lives of commuters in two buses. A total of 14 people were involved out of which 13 were burnt beyond recognition while only one was rescued alive with serious injuries.

“As at press time, eyewitness accounts indicated that the bus coming from Ikare axis had a tyre burst, which led to the loss of control and a resultant head-on collision with the bus loaded with fabric coming from Owo axis.

“Immediately after the collision, the two buses went in flames. The men of FRSC, Police, and Fire Service were swiftly at the crash scene for rescue. The injured victim was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owo while the dead ones were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.”

Ibitoye advised drivers to exercise patience on the roads and passionately maintain their vehicles while passengers are encouraged to speak out against dangerous driving because road safety is a concern of all.

