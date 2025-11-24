New Telegraph

November 24, 2025
BREAKING: Atiku Formally Defects To ADC

Future Of Northern Nigeria Rests On Visionary Leadership – Atiku

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has officially decamped to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the coalition-backed party he is expected to align with ahead of the 2027 elections.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) made this announcement on Monday, November 24, via his verified X handle.

READ ALSO:

Posting a photo of himself holding his ADC membership card, the former Vice President captioned the post, “It’s official.”

New Telegraph reports that his move follows his July resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which had been mired in a prolonged internal crisis.

