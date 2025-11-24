The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has officially decamped to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the coalition-backed party he is expected to align with ahead of the 2027 elections.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) made this announcement on Monday, November 24, via his verified X handle.

Posting a photo of himself holding his ADC membership card, the former Vice President captioned the post, “It’s official.”

New Telegraph reports that his move follows his July resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which had been mired in a prolonged internal crisis.