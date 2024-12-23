BREAKING: Atiku Ex-Aide, Shima Ayati Is Dead

Share

The Presidential candidate of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has lost his former aide on Human Rights, Hon. Shima Ayati to the cold hands of death.

The deceased passed away on Saturday after a brief illness in Makurdi, Borno State, a family source, Mr Ahangba Ayati, confirmed to journalists in the state.

Mr. Ahangba said his elder brother was a grassroots politician and author who played significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The deceased worked closely with former Vice President Atiku for four years, but was removed from his position following a fallout between President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku.

In 2003, Ayati became the Chairman of the Zaki-Biam relief committee under the then Governor George Akume of Benue State and facilitated the distribution of food and relief materials to thousands of displaced Tiv people during the Zaki-Biam military invasion.

Late Ayati retired from active politics to focus on his businesses and lived a quiet life in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to family sources, burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

