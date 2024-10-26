BREAKING: ASUP Postpones Nationwide Strike

Share

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has postponed the date for its nationwide strike to give the Federal Government enough time to address it’s concerns.

The union resolved to defer commencement of its planned strike to the 2nd of December 2024, should government fail to diligently execute it’s promised action plan on all the items under dispute before the said date.

Recall that ASUP’ had issued a mandatory 15 days ultimatum to proprietors of public polytechnics and colleges of technology during its 111th meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union on the 7th of October, 2024.

ASUP’s National President, Comrade Kpanja Shammah in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, disclosed that as a result of the ultimatum, a resolution meeting of all stakeholders in the sector was convened by the Federal Ministry of Education with a view to resolving the contentious issues on the 23rd of October, 2024 in Abuja.

According to him, resolutions and an action plan was developed during the meeting to resolve the 11 demands of the union which cover instances of abuse of extant laws, regulations and statutes by some Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics, items of welfare of academic staff in the sector, intrusion of the NBTE into the statutory responsibilities of Academic Boards of Polytechnics on matters of HND students’ admission, revitalization of infrastructure in the sector through the Needs Assessment intervention.

Other issues under contention includes;

non implementation of promotion in state institutions, payment of all outstanding promotion arrears, payment of outstanding arrears of 25%/35% salary review from January 2023 to December 2023 in Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology and the implementation of the salary review in state institutions, payment of outstanding arrears of CONTISS 15 migration for lower cadres, sustenance of the payment of 7% Peculiar Academic Allowance post IPPIS exit, renegotiation of the FGN/ASUP agreement of 2010 and the payment of all outstanding third party deductions.

He said: “The Union’s NEC therefore met again on an emergency note on the 24th of October 2024 to review the action plan as proposed in the meeting with the stakeholders and determine the next steps in its struggle for the survival of Polytechnic Education in the country.

“After exhaustive deliberations, the Union resolved to defer its proposed industrial action to the 2nd of December, 2024.

“The decision was taken to gauge the government’s commitment to implementing the action plan as agreed at the meeting of 23rd October, 2024.

“It is therefore the expectation of our Union that government will take advantage of the period to show commitment by diligently executing the action plan on each of the eleven items of dispute or risk a comprehensive withdrawal of service by academic staff in the Nigeria Polytechnic System.”

