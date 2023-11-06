New Telegraph

November 6, 2023
BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks Kwankwaso, Upholds Datti’s Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reinstated Yusuf Umar Datti of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam Federal Constituency Election.

The judgment was delivered on Monday by a three-man panel led by Justice Tunde Oyebamiji Awotoye.

According to the justices, the tribunal was wrong to have counted the date of the Appellant’s resignation on the date of his party’s primary election and that Section 77 of the Electoral Act was misapplied, saying no court has jurisdiction on the issue of membership of the party.

More to follow…

