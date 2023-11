A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal has reversed the sack of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

The panel in a judgment held that the Nasarawa State Election Petition Tribunal erred in law in concluding that Sule did not win majority of the votes cast in the election.

The appellate court subsequently set aside the judgment of the tribunal and affirmed the reelection of Sule as Governor of Nasarawa State.

