New Telegraph

November 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. BREAKING: Appeal Court…

BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Sanwo-Olu As Lagos Governor

The Court of Appeal in Lagos on Wednesday affirmed the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal brought against the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In a unanimous judgment, the three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Yargata Nimpar dismissed the appeal and affirmed Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of Lagos State

Details later…

Read Previous

Blaqbonez Speaks On Tragic Demise Of Oladips
Read Next

Senate Calls On FG To Upgrade Eastern Rail Line From Narrow To Standard Gauge