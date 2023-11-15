BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Sanwo-Olu As Lagos Governor

The Court of Appeal in Lagos on Wednesday affirmed the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal brought against the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a unanimous judgment, the three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Yargata Nimpar dismissed the appeal and affirmed Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of Lagos State

