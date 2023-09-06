BREAKING: APC Lawyer Interrupts Presidential Tribunal Ruling

The ongoing ruling at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) was interrupted by Edosomwan, a legal representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that the APC lawyer had questioned the Head of the Five-Member Bench, Haruna Tsammani over their approach to declaring the ruling.

The APC counsel, however, queried why Justice Tsammani did not specify if certain petitions were rejected or accepted.

Edosomwan urged the court to say the petition was dismissed.

Justice Tsammani in his response wondered why the ruling party counsel would interrupt the ruling when the proceedings for argument had not ended.

He noted that the tribunal would announce the ruling the way it deemed fit and would not be dictated to.

Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, and the Labour Party (LP) filed the petition, which was interrupted while Justice Tsammani was reading the decision.