The All Progressive Congress (APC) has extended in majority as three members of the House of Representatives dumps the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

The members are: Inuwa Garuba (Yamaltu/Deba federal constituency of Gombe), Abdullahi El-Rasheed (Dakku/Nafada federal constituency of Gombe), and Mohammed Audu (Karim Lamido Lau/Ardo-Kola federal constituency).

Their defections were announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Wednesday, March 11, following the reading of separate letters from the affected lawmakers.

In their letters to the House, the lawmakers attributed their decision to what they described as deepening internal crises, leadership disputes and irreconcilable divisions within their former parties.

The PDP is currently struggling with a leadership crisis that has polarised the party into two factions.

For the APC, the defections not only increase its numerical strength in the House of Representatives but also bolster its strategic influence across constituencies.