BREAKING: APC Achieves Historic Victory As Ayedatiwa Emerges Winner

In an unprecedented political feat, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa has secured a decisive victory in the Ondo State gubernatorial election, capturing all 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Following the success achieved by APC across all Local Governments in the state, Ayedatiwa has been declared winner of the November 16, 2024 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday following the completion of collation of results.

Ayedatiwa was declared winner by the INEC’s Returning Officer for Ondo Election, Prof. Olayemi Akinwunmi of the Federal University of Lokoja.

This historic win has further established the party’s dominant influence in the region.

Also, this marks the first time a single political party has won every LGA in Ondo State.

The final results, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), are as follows:

APC: 366,781 votes, PDP: 117,845 votes

ZLP: 2,692 votes thus making Agboola Ajayi of the PDP the first runner up in the poll.

The margin of victory signifies a significant endorsement of the APC’s policies and governance approach.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which garnered 117,845 votes, and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), with 2,692 votes, were unable to mount a significant challenge to the APC’s dominance.

Governor-elect Ayedatiwa is expected to deliver his victory speech in the shortest while.

This landmark victory sets a new political benchmark in Ondo State and serves as a testament to the APC’s stronghold in the region.

