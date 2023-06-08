BREAKING: Anambra Speaker Foils Abduction Of Member-Elect 

…as Anambra Deputy Governor, Clark blocked the gate

The heel was let loose on Thursday afternoon as some unidentified men fully armed invaded the Anambra State House of Assembly and forcefully arrested a member-elect for Nnewi North.

The men who stormed the House in four different utility vehicles sneaked into the Assembly legislative building and forcefully drag the suspect and forced him inside the vehicle with registration number FGG996 AG.

But luck ran out of them when the Clark of the House, Mrs Esther Anietoh raised an alarm that attracted House members who are in the House for their final valedictory session of the Anambra 7th Assembly.

This attracted the attention of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor who rushed out ordered the Police and other security operatives to close the gate.

While the operatives were welding their gun to scare people away, the Deputy Governor who was in the House for the valedictory ceremony pulled up to the Assembly get and met the members and the security operatives at dagger draw.

Prominent among them are the former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly and former member House of Representatives, Hon. Anayo Nnebe deputy speaker of the House Hon. Emeka Afforka among others.

New Telegraph further investigation revealed that the arrested member has an issue with a Nnewi businessman who has been trailing him with security operatives after several attempts to arrest him.

Our source didn’t give a clue about the issue but just said” The guy has been having issues with Ibeto and they have been looking for him.