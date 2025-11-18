BREAKING: Anambra Assembly Bars Journalists On Speaker’s Orders

Journalists were on Tuesday denied access to the Anambra State House of Assembly complex following directives from the Speaker, Somtochukwu Udeze.

The incident occurred when the New Telegraph correspondent, along with other reporters, arrived at the Assembly gate but was stopped by police officers stationed at the entrance.

The officers insisted that journalists could only gain entry with clearance from one Emma Madu, who they said was acting on the Speaker’s instructions.

When contacted, Madu reportedly stated that he had not received any authorization from the Speaker permitting media access to cover the day’s legislative proceedings.

This effectively shut out the press from a public institution, a move widely criticized as a violation of journalists’ rights under the Freedom of Information Act.

The development has sparked concerns about transparency and press freedom in the state’s legislative activities, raising questions about access to public information in Anambra.