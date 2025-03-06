BREAKING: Alaafin-Elect, Owoade Sets For Oyo Town

Share

…..Some High Chiefs, Obas, relatives waiting at Motunde Village

Upon arrival in the country from Canada on Wednesday night, the Alaafin-elect, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, is currently on his way from Lagos to Oyo Town with some Kingmakers and Obas waiting to receive him at Motunde Village, New Telegraph has authoritatively gathered.

It would be recalled that after he was pronounced as the 46th Alaafin and given the Certificate and instruments of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the Agodi Government Secretariat, on January 13, 2025, the Alaafin-elect visited Oyo Town but was unable to observe the traditional rites known as Ipebi as he later returned to Canada where he was living, in order to officially resign from his place of work, and prepare for the official coronation.

Motunde is the boundary between Ibadan and AFIJIO in Oyo where some past Alaafins were met by the High Chiefs and ushered into the ancient town for coronation rites.

According the Media Aide of the Oba, Bode Durojaiye, “Alaafin slept in Lagos yesternight and he was billed to leave Lagos by 10.00 a.m on Thursday, March 6.

He must be on his way and close to where some Kingmakers and Obas in Oyo are waiting to receive him.

“Motunde Village is a town along the Ibadan -Oyo Express Way. It is the boundary between Ibadan and AFIJIO in Oyo. That is where Alaafin is met and escorted to Oyo Town.

Among those waiting to receive him are the Samu of Oyo, High Chief Lamidi Oyewale; the Baba Iyaji, Chief Mukaila Afonja; the recently installed Obas in Oyo Town including the Oloodu of Ojongbodu, Oba Olaniyi Adeoye, as well as, many other well wishers including the Alaafin’s family members”.

It was however gathered that the Basorun of Oyo, head of the Kingmakers, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, is not among those waiting to receive the monarch.

It was however not clear whether the Laguna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Akinyele Oyedepo, who is also in support of the Basorun against the choice of Oba Owoade is at Motunde Village or not. A resident said he saw him among the other Chiefs.

Basorun was not in support of the choice of Oba Owoade and had championed a legal case against the government of Seyi Makinde because he and two other High Chiefs are in support of Prince Lukman Gbadegesin who was eventually dropped by the Prof. Wande Abimbola’s divination team.

Upon his arrival in Oyo, the Alaafin will first visit his Agure Compound around Ajagba and see his father’s burial ground, as well as, greet his family members.

He will leave there for his house at Boroboro close to the Oyo State University of Education, formerly, Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo,New Telegraph learnt.

Meanwhile, a mammoth crowd of Oyo residents are eagerly waiting at Owode and Akesan Market to receive their Oba and welcome him to the ancient palace.

He will thereafter commence the traditional coronation rites at Ipebi after which Governor Seyi Makinde will crown him on April 5, 2025 in Oyo Town.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

