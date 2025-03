Share

The new Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Akanni Owoade, has arrived in Nigeria from Canada.

New Telegraph gathered that Owoade arrived at the Lagos International Airport Ikeja around 8 00 pm, amid pomp and pageantry.

Dressed in an office white jacket on a black pair of trousers and white snickers, with a black fez cap to match, he was received by traditional drummers and dancers at the Airport.

Details later…

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email