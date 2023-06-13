BREAKING: Akpabio Wins Senate President Of 10th Assembly

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State and immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has emerged as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Akpabio, Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom South-West, won the 10th Senate President election on Tuesday, June 13, beating Abdul’aziz Yari, the senator-elect for Zamfara West and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu.

From the 109 votes cast, Akpabio received the most votes.

The senator from Kano South, Jibrin Barau, who won the election as the Deputy Senate President, was paired with Akpabio, who is All Progressive Congress(APC’s) Anointed candidate.

The election began before 9 a.m. as opposed to the scheduled time of 10 a.m.

The session was presided over by National Assembly Clerk Sani Tambuwal, who is present in the Senate Chamber. The clerk who asked for a nominations request.

Ali Ndume, the senator-elect for Borno South, nominated Godswill Akpabio, the senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North-East, to be the Senate’s president and the nomination was accepted by Akpabio. While Abdulaziz Yari, senator-elect for Zamfara West, was nominated by Elisha Abbo, senator-elect for Adamawa North.

The senators objected that Yari, a first-time senator, was not permitted to run for office.

Two members from each team arrived to count the ballots after the lawmakers cast them alphabetically.

After a brief break, the Clerk announced Akpabio as the new Senate President with 63 votes to his rival’s 46.