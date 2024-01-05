BREAKING: Akeredolu’s Body Arrives From Germany

The remains of the late Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Olurotimi Akeredolu SAN has arrived from Germany.

New Telegraph gathered that the body of the late Governor who died on Wednesday, December 27 after a long battle with protracted cancer arrived Nigeria on Friday, January 5, nine days after his demise.

This was contained in a Facebook post by the former Chief Press Secretary to the late governor, Mr Richard Olatunde.

According to Olatunde’s post, the plane conveying the body of the deceased arrived at about 3:39 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024.

He said, “The late Governor’s remains were brought into the country from Germany, where he passed away.

“The body was received by his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings led by Prof. Wole Akeredolu, the immediate younger brother.

“Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi; and representative of Osun State Governor, Senator Demola Adeleke also joined in receiving the body.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Gboyega Adefarati, and some members of the Ondo State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, were also present at the airport to receive the body of the former governor.

“Family members, followers, friends, and associates could not control their emotions as the body of the late Governor was being lowered from the plane.”

It was gathered that the remains of the late governor had been deposited at the morgue until the final burial.

The former governor’s aide said the details of the burial arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date.