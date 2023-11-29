BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa To Preside Over Exco Meeting

Three months after, the Executive Council meeting of the Ondo State Government is set to hold on Thursday under the leadership of Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

New Telegraph recalls that the political crisis rocked the state following the stalled impeachment proceedings against Aiyedatiwa over allegations of gross misconduct leveled by the State House of Assembly.

However, President Bola Tinubu intervened in the crisis with the resolution that the status quo be maintained and both camps should embrace peace.

Following the resolution, Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday resumed his office weeks after he left the state to fight against his impeachment proceedings by the State House of Assembly.

The Deputy Governor reportedly resumed work in his office at the Alagbaka Governor’s Office after arriving from Abuja, a few days after the peace meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

According to the itinerary of the governor, the Deputy Governor would preside over the State Executive Council which would be held on Thursday at the executive chamber of the Governor’s Office.

The itinerary, which was signed by the Chief of Protocol, Bola Alabi, maintained that the press would not be allowed in the chamber during the meeting.

Speaking to a top member of the exco who craved anonymity over the development, he stated that the “exco meeting will be held about three months after the last meeting was held in Ibadan after the arrival of Akeredolu from medical vacation.

His words The excos meeting that will be held on Thursday shows that everyone is sticking with the resolution reached with Tinubu.

“All that we are focused on is the development of Ondo State, and that should be paramount in the minds of all of us at the moment.