BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa Removes LG Caretaker Chairmen In Ondo

The newly sworn-in Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has removed the interim Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 33 LCDAs, Local Council Development Areas.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the interim Chairmen would continue to hold their positions until a judge rules on the issue.

The governor instructed the suspended caretaker chairmen to turn over all LCDC properties in a letter signed by Alonge Adewale of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The letter read: “It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs that despite the suspension of all recently appointed Caretaker Committee members for Local Government (LGAS) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State by a Court of competent jurisdiction, some individuals in these former positions are still parading themselves in that posts.

“Consequently, I have been directed to request the Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGAs) in all the LGAs/LCDAs to immediately assume responsibility as head of their respective Local Government Areas/ LCDAs in acting capacity pending the resolution of all Legal matters relating to this subject.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) requested an interim injunction to prevent late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from appointing any individual or individuals not democratically elected to caretaker committees to manage the affairs of local councils and LCDAs. The request was granted by an Akure High Court presided over by Justice Yemi Fasanmi, pending the outcome of the interlocutory injunction in the lawsuit.

Upon their return to office, Justice Fasanmi later prohibited the caretaker chairman from performing their duties, using their prior oath of office as justification.