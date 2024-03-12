BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa Declares For Ondo Governorship

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has formally declared interest in the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the November 16 governorship election in the State.

Flanked by other leaders of the party including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, Chief Jamiu Ekungba, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Hon Olugbenga Elegbeleye, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Chief Segun Ojo and top government officials, Aiyedatiwa said he has the blessing of late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to succeed him in office.

In his address at a well-attended rally, Aiyedatiwa said it was the desire of his former boss that he should succeed him after the expiration of the present tenure next year on February 24, 2025.

He said, “I must re-echo what our late leader had always wished for in his lifetime. It was his wish that I succeed him, not in death though, as the next Governor of the State.

“He was a courageous and visionary leader who had no time for pretence and so he expressed this wish at different fora in both public and private. All was with one conviction and implicit confidence in me to carry on the torch of accelerated development which he lighted first in 2017 and later renewed under a joint ticket for both of us in the 2021 gubernatorial election.”

Aiyedatiwa said he has come before the party faithfuls in response to their popular yearnings and aspirations to sustain the path of progress and development in the State which was put in place by the late Governor Akeredolu through multi-dimensional platforms beyond next year.

The governor said he parades rich political credentials and vast experience in governance and would use his experience for the development of the State if given the opportunity to continue beyond 2025.

His words “Without being immodest, the trajectory of my experiences in governance as former Representative of Ondo State on the Board of NDDC, one-time Deputy Governor, and three times Acting Governor under our late sage and now the incumbent Governor of Ondo State are is too material to be wished away!

“The poser therefore is whether or not to respect the people’s yearnings for sustainable good governance they have enjoyed in the last seven years. The people of Ondo State must not suddenly find themselves in Egypt. Never!

“Today, I stand before you in all humility and with a fierce commitment to the greatness of our Sunshine State. I offer myself, in difference to your popular yearnings and upon wide consultations, not just to run the race, but to be the candidate of our great party, APC in the 2024 gubernatorial election.

“I am fully prepared for this opportunity to re-enact the legacies of visionary, purposeful, competent leadership bequeathed to us by our founding fathers to build the future of Ondo State.”

On his programme for the people of the State, Aiyedatiwa said he has a clear agenda to sustain the State on the path of glory and development saying life must be more meaningful to the people.

His words “My mission would focus on key developmental issues to alleviate poverty, banish hunger and make Ondo State self-sustaining. My development agenda is to place a State Economic Empowerment Development Strategy (SEEDS). Under SEEDS, we would harmonize all plans for economic development.”